Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $34.71 Million as Shares Rose; Compton Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $306,160 as Shares Declined

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 343,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 773,328 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – RELX NV REL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1820P FROM 1785P; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,821 shares to 226,201 shares, valued at $86.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 151,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt holds 4,515 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.53M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Com Pa holds 434,485 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 1.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 264,637 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc has invested 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Exchange Capital has 1.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 53,096 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt stated it has 7,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Btc Capital owns 101,562 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt has 108,924 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Fdx owns 81,539 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Intll Limited reported 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). C M Bidwell & Ltd has 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital World accumulated 76.78 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Washington Tru Fincl Bank has 1.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 108,460 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

