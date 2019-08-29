Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Focused Investors Raised Its Position; Compton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $306,160; Stock Declined

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $109.69. About 6.45 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 11/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S RUSAL TO BE EXCLUDED FROM JPMORGAN CEMBI CORPORATE BOND INDEXES FROM APRIL 30 DUE TO U.S. SANCTIONS – JP MORGAN; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $23.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.72. About 2.30 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video); 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 14,200 shares to 399,700 shares, valued at $72.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 43,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,914 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management accumulated 230 shares or 0% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 2.6% or 106,979 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt accumulated 168,089 shares. Round Table Ltd Co invested in 7,764 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has 1.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 307,566 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited New York accumulated 1.79% or 323,980 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP reported 2,075 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Lc stated it has 5,716 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Markston Int Ltd Company has 1.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 153,231 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 1.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 338,564 shares. Stephens Ar holds 275,061 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,881 shares. Buckingham Cap owns 82,768 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio.

