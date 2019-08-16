Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Share Value Rose While Highstreet Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.96 Million; Cohen Lawrence B Raised Its Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $752,518

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 19,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 55,986 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 75,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.62. About 8.42 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 1.14 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Estate & Inv Advisors Ltd reported 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glob Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,400 shares. Spectrum Management Inc has invested 1.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bankshares Of The West reported 0.99% stake. Dupont Management Corp has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company reported 46,805 shares. Freestone Capital Llc owns 23,444 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Zevenbergen Llc holds 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,445 shares. Hendley And Com stated it has 3.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,168 shares. Weitz Investment Mgmt reported 1.01% stake. Delphi Management Inc Ma reported 15,437 shares. White Pine Lc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Janney Montgomery Scott owns 1.05M shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management invested 0.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc. by 3,930 shares to 25,346 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 64,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,650 shares to 125,506 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,176 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).