Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lifted Its Holding in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) as Valuation Declined; Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Market Value Declined While Dillon & Associates Has Decreased by $591,480 Its Stake

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 2342.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 137,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 143,820 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96M, up from 5,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 192,545 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 3.46M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,020 shares to 7,045 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jefferies Gru Limited Com accumulated 76,287 shares. 11,645 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation. Cim Limited Liability Corporation reported 126,158 shares. 7,312 were reported by Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability. Somerset Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 494 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.23M shares. Ifrah Fincl Serv has invested 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 30,400 shares. Moors Cabot Inc owns 4,510 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loews owns 4,706 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Schroder Inv Management Grp Incorporated holds 0.46% or 3.89M shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 26,451 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei owns 56,833 shares. Fiduciary Wi stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). First Manhattan has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 182,323 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Fpr Partners Limited Liability accumulated 2.85% or 884,828 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Mariner Limited Co holds 47,770 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Robotti Robert reported 0.23% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Assetmark owns 579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory holds 122 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has 2.15% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 2.60 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

