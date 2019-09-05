JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Both JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) compete on a level playing field in the Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. 109 3.39 N/A 9.79 11.85 Unity Bancorp Inc. 21 3.45 N/A 2.05 10.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Unity Bancorp Inc. Unity Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than JPMorgan Chase & Co. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0.00% 13.3% 1.2% Unity Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Unity Bancorp Inc.’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Unity Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 1 2 2.67 Unity Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is $126.67, with potential upside of 12.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.6% of Unity Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Unity Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JPMorgan Chase & Co. -0.71% 2.04% 0.73% 11.1% -0.63% 18.83% Unity Bancorp Inc. -0.48% -5.86% -2.86% 3.55% -14.77% -0.24%

For the past year JPMorgan Chase & Co. had bullish trend while Unity Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Unity Bancorp Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research services. It also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The Commercial Banking segment offers financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The Asset & Wealth Management segment provides investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. Unity Bancorp Inc. offers its financial services through 15 bank branches in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse; and 1 branch in Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.