JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) have been rivals in the Money Center Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. 106 3.54 N/A 9.27 11.86 SunTrust Banks Inc. 61 3.15 N/A 5.61 10.95

In table 1 we can see JPMorgan Chase & Co. and SunTrust Banks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SunTrust Banks Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than JPMorgan Chase & Co. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than SunTrust Banks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us JPMorgan Chase & Co. and SunTrust Banks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0.00% 13.5% 1.2% SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, SunTrust Banks Inc.’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and SunTrust Banks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 2 4 2.67 SunTrust Banks Inc. 0 9 0 2.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s consensus price target is $130, while its potential upside is 14.55%. Meanwhile, SunTrust Banks Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.5, while its potential upside is 8.66%. The information presented earlier suggests that JPMorgan Chase & Co. looks more robust than SunTrust Banks Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares and 82.8% of SunTrust Banks Inc. shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.3% are SunTrust Banks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JPMorgan Chase & Co. -2.41% -0.04% 6.61% -1.25% -3.51% 12.58% SunTrust Banks Inc. -2.65% -1.13% -5% -3.32% -10.9% 21.77%

For the past year JPMorgan Chase & Co. has weaker performance than SunTrust Banks Inc.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats SunTrust Banks Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research services. It also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The Commercial Banking segment offers financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The Asset & Wealth Management segment provides investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions. The Wholesale Banking segment offers corporate and investment banking solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management, as well as lease financing solutions; cash management services, auto dealer financing, and corporate insurance premium financing solutions; and construction, mini-perm, and permanent real estate financing, as well as tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also provides treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and offers services clients to manage their accounts online. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The company provides its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,367 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.