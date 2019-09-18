JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. 110 3.61 N/A 9.79 11.85 Franklin Financial Network Inc. 28 4.20 N/A 2.36 12.52

Table 1 demonstrates JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Franklin Financial Network Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than JPMorgan Chase & Co. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Financial Network Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0.00% 13.3% 1.2% Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta indicates that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Franklin Financial Network Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 1 2 2.67 Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s consensus price target is $126.67, while its potential upside is 5.77%. Franklin Financial Network Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38 consensus price target and a 22.07% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Franklin Financial Network Inc. looks more robust than JPMorgan Chase & Co. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Franklin Financial Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 66.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares. Comparatively, 5.7% are Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JPMorgan Chase & Co. -0.71% 2.04% 0.73% 11.1% -0.63% 18.83% Franklin Financial Network Inc. 4.57% 3.95% 7.31% -9.45% -23.58% 11.87%

For the past year JPMorgan Chase & Co. has stronger performance than Franklin Financial Network Inc.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Franklin Financial Network Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research services. It also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The Commercial Banking segment offers financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The Asset & Wealth Management segment provides investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.