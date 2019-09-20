Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Held by Homrich & Berg; Cnooc LTD Sponsored Adr (CEO) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Lowered Holding by $314,670 as Valuation Declined

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr (CEO) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 32,082 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 33,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $160.62. About 6,916 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 30/05/2018 – CNOOC starts construction of pipeline to connect Dapeng, Shenzhen LNG terminals; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC Signs Production-Sharing Contracts With Husky Oil Operations (China) Ltd; 25/04/2018 – TULLOW OIL – UGANDA FARM-DOWN TO TOTAL AND CNOOC AWAITING GOVT APPROVAL; LAKE ALBERT DEVELOPMENT PROGRESSING TOWARDS FID IN H2; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF GUARANTEED NOTES; 25/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – AGGREGATE PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF NOTES ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT US$1,437.5 MLN; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC – PARENT CO CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL CORPORATION SIGNED TWO PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Oil-and-Gas Sales CNY151.89 Billion Vs. CNY121.33 Billion Year Earlier; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc Boosts Dividend, Reserves While Writedowns Punish Profits; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – IT INTENDED TO OFFER, SUBJECT TO MARKET AND OTHER CONDITIONS, GUARANTEED NOTES – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – ADRs End Largely Higher; DBV Technologies, CNOOC Trade Actively

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 27,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 24,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 6.19M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,814 shares to 11,504 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,592 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 1.60M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Management reported 62,322 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap holds 2.82% or 241,755 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.52M shares. Boston Ptnrs invested 0.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 8,018 were accumulated by Ironwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Co. Cadinha And Lc holds 173,613 shares. Hartline Invest Corp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,261 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 1.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cordasco Fincl Networks has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Waddell & Reed reported 1.97 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Company reported 3,511 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 61,134 shares stake. Essex Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.06% or 69,238 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,112 shares.