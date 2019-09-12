Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Peak Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $387,945; Clark Estates Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Boosted by $5.34 Million as Stock Price Declined

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 9.71 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 21/05/2018 – JPM’s Michele Echoes Reinhart’s Warning of Emerging-Market Risks (Video); 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 26/04/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 100; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video)

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 93,679 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 668,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.17 million, up from 574,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 11.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 10,041 shares. Middleton & Inc Ma reported 2.24% stake. Moreover, Private Capital Advisors has 2.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 71,050 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trustmark Bank Tru Department owns 25,272 shares. 28,130 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth. Hartline Invest holds 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 15,261 shares. Duncker Streett Company holds 54,589 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields And Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.52% or 47,852 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 13,265 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Nwq Mngmt Ltd Company holds 732,283 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust holds 2.5% or 254,311 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 524,339 shares to 522,655 shares, valued at $17.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).