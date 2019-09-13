Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Shares Rose While Donaldson Capital Management Lifted by $827,838 Its Holding; Citadel Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Bunge Limited (BG)

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 7,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 288,948 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30 million, up from 281,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 20; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies for China Venture Control After Dimon Visit; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 606.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.10M, up from 368,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 792,261 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 29/03/2018 – REG-Corbion and Bunge sign interim-agreement regarding the acquisition of Bunge’s stake in SB Renewable Oils joint venture

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 49,153 shares to 381,602 shares, valued at $26.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,328 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:PM) by 112,900 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $89.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 523,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,109 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $1.05M worth of stock or 20,000 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

