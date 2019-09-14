Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Has Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems; Chou Associates Management Cut Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) (SHOS) Stake by $2.48 Million

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 7,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 151,072 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.89M, up from 143,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) (SHOS) by 95.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 1.24 million shares as the company's stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 64,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152,000, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $82.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 49,105 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Grp invested 1.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Haverford Fin owns 4.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 106,256 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.65% or 229,683 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd reported 17,184 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greenleaf Tru holds 51,642 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt owns 2,400 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.11% or 7.93 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ashfield Ptnrs Lc owns 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,766 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Adv holds 20,661 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 26,914 are held by Amarillo Bancorp. Maryland-based Brown Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Heritage Wealth Advisors has 6,682 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited reported 33,289 shares stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal" published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "JPMorgan close to lead advisory role for Aramco IPO – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Bank Of America Cuts Square Target Due To Questions About 2020 Guidance – Benzinga" published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "JP Morgan creates 'Volfefe Index' to track impact of Trump's tweets – New York Business Journal" with publication date: September 09, 2019.