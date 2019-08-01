Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Meyer Handelman Co Has Trimmed Its Position; China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stock Declined While Drw Securities Has Lifted Its Position

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 264,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62 million, down from 269,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 4.97 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase CEO is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 16/05/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 223,223 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD)

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 41,500 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser (Put) by 57,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,000 shares to 310,400 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) by 27,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,111 were reported by Cap Invest Counsel. Moreover, Beech Hill has 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,860 shares. Consolidated Inv Grp Ltd Company accumulated 42,992 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Ajo LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 19,522 are held by Burgundy Asset Mngmt. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 13,480 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Company invested in 5,655 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 18,638 were accumulated by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company. 146,013 were accumulated by Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc. Horan Cap Advsrs has invested 2.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, American Natl Bank has 1.59% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,390 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 2,462 shares. Truepoint invested 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Inv Management holds 22,934 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.92 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.