Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Meristem Llp Lifted Its Holding; Celestica (CLS) Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Increased Position by $1.92 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 427.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 319,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 394,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, up from 74,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 98,719 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 159.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 8,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 5,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 9.08M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 16/03/2018 – LPP SA LPPP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 8850 FROM PLN 8640; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Inc invested in 5.15 million shares or 0.9% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 972,715 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 6,664 shares. Sadoff Investment Lc has 5,378 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement reported 8,575 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 40,000 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP owns 37,151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intrust Bank Na holds 1.18% or 43,344 shares. Bowen Hanes And Incorporated invested in 1.18% or 245,239 shares. Cardinal Mngmt owns 53,861 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 2.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 25,424 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 75,730 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23.69M shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 29,156 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $307.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 65,439 shares to 911,685 shares, valued at $19.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 830,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG).

