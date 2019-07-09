Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Veritable LP Lifted Position; Carroll Financial Associates Decreased Its Stake in Franklin Res (BEN) by $346,368

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 6,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, up from 159,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 6.67M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video); 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 14/05/2018 – Blackline Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,304 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 1.91M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Mngmt holds 0.95% or 84,159 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 75,900 shares. Advsr Ok owns 76,201 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,021 shares. Towercrest Cap Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,351 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Perritt Mngmt Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset holds 0.15% or 3,651 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 25,208 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Ally reported 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 2.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 165,056 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Com, a Washington-based fund reported 10.88 million shares. Clarivest Asset Llc has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,902 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 25,313 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtnrs holds 808,502 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 14,338 shares to 5,662 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 27,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,349 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,413 shares to 7,749 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $319.76 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.