Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position; Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) by $348,656 as Valuation Declined

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 4,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 209,222 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14 million, down from 213,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.08M market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 358,038 shares traded or 68.45% up from the average. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 6,791 shares to 377,836 shares, valued at $89.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 54,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Grp Lc holds 3,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 345,284 shares. Chilton Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 3,870 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 5,874 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Com Incorporated invested in 86,353 shares or 0.85% of the stock. 209,222 were reported by Cardinal Ltd Com Ct. Raymond James Tru Na holds 9,167 shares. Principal Fincl Gp invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 302 shares. Aperio Ltd stated it has 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Barclays Public Limited Com has 9,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 196,474 were accumulated by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 85 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Serv Grp has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 11,615 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor owns 3.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.55 million shares. 2,464 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry &. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation Ny accumulated 26,561 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iberiabank Corporation holds 1.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 116,851 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,230 shares. The Colorado-based Bsw Wealth has invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested in 1.11% or 42,957 shares. Whitnell And reported 8,881 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Raymond James Fincl Ser has 2.43 million shares. Moreover, Eos LP has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,000 shares. Stearns holds 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,661 shares. Beacon Finance Gru holds 45,193 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 131,255 shares stake.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 195 shares to 2,805 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,100 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.