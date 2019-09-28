Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Edge Wealth Management Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose; Capital City Trust Company Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $748,544

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 102.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 23,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,239 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 22,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 102,597 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46 million, down from 106,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/04/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Technology With NBC Debt Issuance in the US Fincl Markets; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,234 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,023 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 9,979 shares to 13,026 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.