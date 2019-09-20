Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position; Cabot-Wellington Has Trimmed Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position as Share Value Declined

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 6.58 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 55.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 68,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 55,267 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19M, down from 123,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 9.08M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. On Thursday, August 15 BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 7,500 shares. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51M for 15.14 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 38,964 shares. Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 8,538 shares. Enterprise Services Corporation has 206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc invested in 0.03% or 185,743 shares. Castleark Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bright Rock Limited Company holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 63,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 322,617 shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 30,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 787 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2.31 million shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 0.01% or 73,560 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.01% or 9,372 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 255,219 shares. 385,286 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 6,779 shares to 182,313 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) by 308,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.33 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan (JPM) Dimon Says Dislocation in Money Market Rate Wasn’t a Big Deal, Would Be Far More Dramatic in Bad Times – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.