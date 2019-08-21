Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Brave Warrior Advisors Lifted Its Position; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position Raised by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 133,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.40 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 8.37 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 13,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 121,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 108,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 7.12M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.25M shares. 4,962 are held by Wendell David Associate. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 55,113 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Com owns 1,512 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc holds 8,421 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Incorporated, Vermont-based fund reported 5,237 shares. Towercrest Mngmt reported 0.71% stake. Geller Ltd Com invested 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Df Dent holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,803 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp has invested 1.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Focused Wealth Management accumulated 7,238 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Murphy Cap Mgmt has invested 1.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,013 shares. Primecap Ca invested in 1.73% or 23.17M shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.89% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 976,977 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 31,056 shares. American Century Incorporated holds 272,326 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 19,734 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc invested in 348 shares or 0% of the stock. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.05% or 301,790 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc owns 6,265 shares. Penn Cap holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 24,130 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 858,634 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 2.68 million were reported by Legal General Grp Pcl. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 47,131 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 52,055 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 117,363 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 7,797 shares.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,281 shares to 58,465 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 40,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,775 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.