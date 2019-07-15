Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Central Securities Raised Position; Burlington Stor (BURL) Valuation Declined While Buckingham Capital Management Decreased Stake by $3.81 Million

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.95. About 6.67 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 14/05/2018 – Blackline Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stor (BURL) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 124,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52 million, down from 149,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $179.96. About 480,132 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrwgn Crs Ln Hld (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 17,031 shares to 419,686 shares, valued at $23.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S (NYSE:RL) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. The insider Hand Fred sold $713,906. 2,500 shares were sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING, worth $426,900 on Friday, February 1. 7,500 shares were sold by Katz Marc, worth $1.30 million. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.37M was made by Kingsbury Thomas on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $75.66M for 39.46 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 61,900 shares. 7,481 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 6,506 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 5,847 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 5,433 shares. Ranger Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 17 shares. 57 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Company. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 482,000 shares. 7,765 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. 12,567 are held by Utah Retirement. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 10,890 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.02% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio. Steadfast Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.69% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 45,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $21.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

