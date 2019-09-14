Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Agf Investments America Has Lowered Its Stake by $692,862; Broad Run Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB)

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 6,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,701 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 52,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 106,101 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48M, up from 103,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ACCURACY OF THIS DATA HAS BEEN EXTREMELY EXAGGERATED; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s dating service could be great; 29/05/2018 – COO Sheryl Sandberg emphasized that threats are always evolving, and Facebook is trying to anticipate future threats, not just react; 03/05/2018 – Germany demands more privacy safeguards from Facebook- report; 23/05/2018 – Four of the EU’s harshest hits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 18/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS l HAVE NOT PERSONALLY PROFITED FROM THE DATA HARVESTING-BBC; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal $FB; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: GOVERNANCE AT FB WITH ONE SOLE OWNER ISN’T GOOD

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 509,327 shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $250.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,321 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oarsman Inc reported 2,504 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 518,523 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability reported 202,125 shares. 1,166 are owned by Dearborn Prns Ltd. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.89% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 28,704 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 32,376 shares in its portfolio. Amp holds 1.23% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 812 shares. 45,659 were accumulated by Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability. Guardian Trust Company reported 629,554 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12.96M shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,624 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 86,720 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 0.41% or 15,708 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation holds 0.75% or 25,664 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Grp Limited Co holds 0.39% or 102,098 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc owns 61,646 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Family Firm reported 6,459 shares. Bourgeon Management Lc holds 4.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 65,183 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability invested in 99,215 shares. Moreover, Sageworth Tru Co has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,228 shares. Markston International Ltd Llc stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fosun reported 0.12% stake. M Holdings Secs holds 1.24% or 32,866 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 127 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grimes Communication Inc has 32,412 shares. Sabal Tru Com has 2.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 254,311 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 10,883 shares to 43,371 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 32,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.