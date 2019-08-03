Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Raised Stake; Boston Common Asset Management Stake In Target Com (TGT) Was Upped

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 28,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 188,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13M, up from 160,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 33.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 9,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 37,510 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 28,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reik And Communications Ltd Co reported 2,722 shares. Biondo Inv Lc holds 90,688 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 99,000 shares. Cypress Capital Group invested in 1.67% or 80,762 shares. Caxton Associates LP stated it has 3,749 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advsr reported 9,429 shares stake. Moreover, Greenwood Capital Associate Lc has 1.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dorsey And Whitney Company Ltd Company owns 0.86% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,496 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt holds 1.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 76,653 shares. 5,683 are owned by Fairview Capital Inv Management Limited Liability Corp. Wharton Business Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.91% or 86,716 shares. Mitchell Capital Management invested in 0.7% or 19,508 shares. Swedbank accumulated 5.29M shares. Ami Inv Inc invested 3.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 127,378 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FDN) by 14,790 shares to 202,830 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,666 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc.