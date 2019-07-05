Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Upped Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Garde Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,087 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 7,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 71,200 shares to 134,300 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,189 shares. Forte Ltd Liability Adv has 0.69% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Perritt Incorporated reported 7,659 shares. Lee Danner Bass invested in 0.25% or 22,663 shares. Cohen Steers Inc has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.52% or 9,742 shares. 750,000 are owned by Consulta Limited. 176,723 are owned by First. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Bourgeon Capital Mngmt has 3.86% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 17,269 shares. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 967,357 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 1,457 shares stake. Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 1,512 shares. Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust invested in 4.70 million shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. On Sunday, January 13 BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,831 shares. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Bank stocks are back in vogue and the rally isnâ€™t over, analysts say – MarketWatch” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed lifts London Whale-era requirements from JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Futures Rise in Holiday-Thinned Trade; Jobs Data in Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 2,696 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Communication accumulated 1,826 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept accumulated 3,020 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 2,279 were accumulated by Parkside Fin Fincl Bank &. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafayette reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Missouri-based Jag Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4,874 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 151,450 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Choate Invest Advisors holds 0.09% or 4,199 shares. Cullen Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 80,125 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,609 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca holds 1.56% or 32,070 shares. Orrstown Svcs Inc invested in 1,447 shares or 0.77% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,045 shares to 640,441 shares, valued at $68.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 10,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Southwest Airlines Stock Dropped 12% in May – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boeing (BA) Looking at Potential End of Summer Return for 737 Max – Bloomberg, Citing Comments – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing (BA) to Acquire EnCore Group – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 14, 2019.