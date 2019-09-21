Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Rbf Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Perkins Coie Trust Company Has Boosted Position

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 46,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale- NY Post; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cna Financial holds 170,364 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt owns 1.9% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,845 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt accumulated 91,687 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter accumulated 117,746 shares or 0% of the stock. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division owns 80,807 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 199,195 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd holds 31,007 shares. Logan has invested 1.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks owns 19,277 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,667 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation holds 1.31% or 40,575 shares. Exchange Management invested in 1.51% or 50,268 shares. West Family Invs accumulated 0.13% or 4,700 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap has 1.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Src Energy Inc by 230,900 shares to 600,892 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,969 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsc Advsr LP holds 0.08% or 1,240 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Financial Bank Na accumulated 2,951 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.05M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 0.07% or 1,896 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co Inc reported 84,855 shares stake. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% or 18,977 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Power Ltd owns 57,900 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invesco invested in 1.33M shares. Amarillo Comml Bank has 4,776 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc has 75 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,594 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 19,064 were reported by Trust Of Vermont.

