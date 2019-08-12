Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Cypress Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose; Blue Bird Com (HCAC) Position Has Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 85,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, down from 89,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan recently predicted that share repurchases would total about $800 billion this year, a new record; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp Com (HCAC) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 36,595 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 257,243 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 220,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.06M market cap company. It closed at $9.97 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 22/04/2018 – DJ HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQ CORP III UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC.UT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares to 9,175 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 83,487 shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 47,881 shares. Merian Global (Uk) stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). National Pension Service holds 3.21M shares. Parkside Bancorporation reported 13,200 shares. 253,087 were accumulated by Allstate. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp has 1.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers has 1.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluecrest Management reported 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,225 shares. B Riley Wealth stated it has 16,411 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 8.30M shares. 464,794 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 418,644 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.