Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Covington Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Black Creek Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Borgwarner (BWA)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 798,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.91M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.18 million, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 654,773 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.16 million, up from 193,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $114.57. About 6.65M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 369,357 shares to 7.26 million shares, valued at $167.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 957,672 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Incorporated owns 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 23,590 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 6,541 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 114,578 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii owns 0.05% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 17,864 shares. 76,738 were accumulated by Natixis Ltd Partnership. The Oregon-based Mengis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.19% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 1,000 were reported by Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Management Limited Com reported 23,946 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Geode Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.15M shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 7.57% or 2.57M shares in its portfolio. 93,423 were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Com.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,932 shares to 118,932 shares, valued at $23.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,537 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was sold by Scher Peter.