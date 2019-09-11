Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Boosted Position; Bio (TECH) Market Value Rose While Hanseatic Management Services Has Lowered by $744,480 Its Holding

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 7,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 162,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, up from 155,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.47. About 1.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 16/03/2018 – LPP SA LPPP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 8850 FROM PLN 8640; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CONCLUDES PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $188.95. About 13,161 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 14.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.78 per share. TECH’s profit will be $33.71 million for 53.08 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.24% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) by 554 shares to 1,635 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 13,103 shares to 51,711 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,676 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

