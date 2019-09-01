Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Salem Investment Counselors Cut Holding; Bgc Partners (BGCP) Market Valuation Rose While Alyeska Investment Group LP Decreased Stake by $681,020

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 136,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 2.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 640,874 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – FUNDED PURCHASE USING PROCEEDS FROM CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Rev $956.6M; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners Long-term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘BBB-‘ and Short-term IDRs at ‘F3’

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 6,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 161,061 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17 million, down from 167,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.35M for 8.50 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & Incorporated reported 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Scotia Capital accumulated 30,600 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Pennsylvania holds 1,067 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) or 51,803 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Jacobs Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0.82% or 778,726 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Thomasville Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Ims Mgmt invested in 33,510 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 133,000 are held by Park Circle Co. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd owns 1.63 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 78,161 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $39.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 698,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Karpas Strategies has 0.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,323 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 14,730 shares stake. Mariner Ltd invested in 0.51% or 467,480 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.62% stake. Zacks owns 770,619 shares. West Oak Capital Lc holds 1.52% or 23,974 shares in its portfolio. Washington Bancshares has 108,460 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Ltd owns 2.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 131,255 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,805 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 64,094 shares. Asset Mngmt Gru holds 0.1% or 2,702 shares. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 44,317 shares. Sns Limited Com holds 5,663 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp holds 2,803 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cap Associate New York invested in 9,575 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,150 shares to 37,550 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 11,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).