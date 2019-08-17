Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Cut Its Stake; Bernzott Capital Advisors Holding in Epam Systems (EPAM) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 4,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 149,234 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.11 million, down from 153,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – SEBI: JP MORGAN MUTUAL FUND PAYS INR80.7M TO SETTLE INDIA PROBE; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Soothes Binky Maker by Reversing North Korea Freeze; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 150,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, down from 166,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $188.02. About 242,963 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 108,581 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $23.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “July High Even More Divergent For Financials (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt invested in 7,300 shares. 24,136 are held by Newman Dignan & Sheerar. Ar Asset reported 81,134 shares. Moreover, Mairs And Power has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hrt Ltd Company accumulated 0.43% or 27,162 shares. Moreover, Deltec Asset Management Limited Co has 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 18,445 shares. Karpus, a New York-based fund reported 2,109 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management holds 2.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,976 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Co has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 35,300 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation reported 51,109 shares. The New York-based Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Adirondack Tru has 1.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,501 shares. 3.80 million are owned by Adage Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) CEO, President, Chairman Arkadiy Dobkin Sold $22.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) by 253,080 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $23.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 4,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Kames Capital Plc reported 338,614 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% or 2,560 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Ks accumulated 0.53% or 175,061 shares. Advisors Asset reported 10,560 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 34 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 58,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Benjamin F Edwards Commerce holds 43 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 124,620 shares. Schroder has 0.03% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 102,447 shares. Bancshares holds 6,663 shares. Allen Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,610 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 124,669 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 100,681 shares in its portfolio.