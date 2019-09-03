Jpmorgan Chase & Company Upped Its D R Horton (DHI) Position; Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Eulav Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 109.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 678,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.72 million, up from 619,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 2.03M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 29,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.38. About 441,661 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 35,000 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 62,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,600 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 92,972 shares to 77,790 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 264,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44M shares, and cut its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).