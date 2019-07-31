Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Maintained by Brown Advisory Securities Llc; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lifted Its At&T (T) Position by $360,747 as Share Price Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 11,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,569 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 154,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 24.18M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.64. About 7.51M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Sees EM Sovereign Debt Issuance at $150 Billion in 2018; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 38,079 shares to 47,993 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,421 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.