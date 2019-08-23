Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Valley National Advisers Has Raised Its Holding by $1.83 Million; Beach Investment Management Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.39 Million as Market Value Declined

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 315.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 18,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,903 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 5,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.42. About 6.96 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/03/2018 – Relative Value in U.S. Treasuries Not Enough to Tempt JPMorgan; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 169.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $50.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1755.11. About 3.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 26/04/2018 – $AMZN announces it will raise Prime subscriptions by 20%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14,866 shares to 632 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,114 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13,550 shares to 16,420 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.