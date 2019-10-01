Jpmorgan Chase & Company Upped Its Stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by $1.61 Million as Share Price Rose; Bb&T Has Upped Visa (V) Holding by $454,125; Market Valuation Rose

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 537,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 7.89M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.36 million, up from 7.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.105. About 2.42 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 276,912 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.06M, up from 274,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $173.86. About 3.92 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Put) by 1.09M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 3,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,365 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,426 shares to 45,438 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 2,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,179 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

