Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Boosted Stake by $713,841 as Shares Rose; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lowered Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding by $566,300

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 14,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513,000, down from 30,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $104.92. About 1.38 million shares traded or 57.02% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 157,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.60M, up from 151,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management; 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.81M for 26.49 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 437 shares to 1,882 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.