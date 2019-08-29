Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lifted Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Holding; BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA ORDI (BMDPF) Sellers Increased By 1.06% Their Shorts

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA ORDI (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) had an increase of 1.06% in short interest. BMDPF’s SI was 3.71 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.06% from 3.68M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 37149 days are for BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA ORDI (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)’s short sellers to cover BMDPF’s short positions. It closed at $1.72 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) stake by 77.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company acquired 91,044 shares as Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)’s stock rose 87.45%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 208,527 shares with $1.22 million value, up from 117,483 last quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc now has $551.09 million valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 725,578 shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 01/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/04/2018 – DJ Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KPTI); 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss $38.5M; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EVALUATING SELINEXOR IN PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MYELOMA REMAINS ON TRACK; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for the Treatment of Patients with Penta-Refractory Multiple; 15/03/2018 KARYOPHARM 4Q OPER EXPENSES $41.0M; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 24/05/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – KARYOPHARM ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $150 MLN (USD) IN FUTURE MILESTONES, PLUS ROYALTIES

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 231,527 shares to 2.09M valued at $74.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kaman Corp (Prn) stake by 1.52 million shares and now owns 125,000 shares. Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold KPTI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 49.11 million shares or 1.82% more from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 5,686 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 18,700 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 20,985 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 165,746 shares. Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Weiss Multi owns 25,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 17,901 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1.53 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 180,355 shares. Vanguard Group reported 2.61M shares. Sabby Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 90,530 shares. Wellington Gru Inc Llp invested in 8.44 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Karyopharm Therapeutics has $29 highest and $6 lowest target. $14.67’s average target is 64.83% above currents $8.9 stock price. Karyopharm Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 23 by JP Morgan. FBR Capital maintained the shares of KPTI in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) rating on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $16 target.