Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Addenda Capital Has Raised Its Stake; Banc Funds Co Holding in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Has Trimmed by $690,000

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 27,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The hedge fund held 85,129 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 112,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bar Harbor Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 4,127 shares traded. Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) has declined 12.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BHB News: 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 20/04/2018 – Bar Harbor Bank Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – PROPOSED DIVIDEND 0.06 EUR PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Silver Airways Announces Daily Nonstop Seasonal Service Between Bar Harbor, Maine and Boston Starting July 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO EUR 237 THOUSAND

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 69,098 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 65,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.28. About 1.82 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 264,284 shares to 988,884 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 49,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westend Advisors Limited Liability reported 341,501 shares. 162,600 were accumulated by American Assets Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hexavest stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Terril Brothers owns 43,252 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Karpus Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 114,468 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.14% or 1,883 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 129,494 shares. American Century Companies invested in 1% or 9.78 million shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Harding Loevner Lp stated it has 295 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt invested in 1.99% or 76,196 shares. 175,000 are held by Matthew 25. Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242.