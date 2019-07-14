Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Raised Its Stake; Autoliv (ALV) Holder Northern Trust Has Lowered Its Holding

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 32,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 432,917 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.83M, down from 465,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 476,039 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 30.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Posts First-Quarter Drop in Net Profit; 16/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $110; 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Autoliv says CEO Carlson to take the helm at spin-off Veoneer; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AUTOLIV ASP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 22/03/2018 – Leaders for Veoneer and Autoliv Announced Ahead of Planned Spin-off; 08/05/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES FIVE CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS TO BE ON VEONEER BOARD; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH CEVIAN REGARDING VEONEER; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS BOARD HAD PREVIOUSLY INSTRUCTED MANAGEMENT TO ASSESS VEONEER’S TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY NEEDS OF UP TO $1.2 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Top Autoliv Shareholders to Remain Major Owners of Separated Unit

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 362.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 393,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 501,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80 million, up from 108,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT CUTS ACCELL SHORT POSITION TO 0.32%: AFM; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Sees EM Sovereign Debt Issuance at $150 Billion in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avrobio Inc by 53,387 shares to 132,598 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 5,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 33.78% or $0.75 from last year’s $2.22 per share. ALV’s profit will be $128.23M for 11.57 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ALV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Eagle Ridge Management holds 0.73% or 67,411 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 1,000 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 31,138 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 70,773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc holds 897 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.12% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 13D Management Lc holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 82,778 shares. 4,324 are owned by Gotham Asset Ltd. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Com accumulated 86 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 2,800 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 299,484 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of stock.

