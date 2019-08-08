Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Raised Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Position; Assured Guaranty LTD. (AGO) Sellers Decreased By 0.56% Their Shorts

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 26.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company acquired 492,850 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 2.39 million shares with $37.44M value, up from 1.90M last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $6.54B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 18.94 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS ALVOGEN, TEVA; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI® in the United States; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT

Assured Guaranty LTD. (NYSE:AGO) had a decrease of 0.56% in short interest. AGO’s SI was 6.41M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.56% from 6.44 million shares previously. With 594,300 avg volume, 11 days are for Assured Guaranty LTD. (NYSE:AGO)’s short sellers to cover AGO’s short positions. The SI to Assured Guaranty LTD.’s float is 6.29%. The stock increased 7.40% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 334,107 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.66 billion. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It has a 13.09 P/E ratio. The firm insures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0.02% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Parametrica owns 0.63% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 6,720 shares. Seizert Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.31% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bogle Invest Mgmt Lp De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,419 shares. Private Advisor Lc accumulated 0% or 4,571 shares. 4,441 are owned by First Mercantile Trust. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company has 258,187 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 653,276 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 83,788 shares stake. Panagora Asset Inc owns 8,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 3,172 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.31% or 246,781 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 20,249 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nomura Hldgs stated it has 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assured Guaranty Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Reaches Agreement to Sell Equity Interests in BlueMountain – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AMG (AMG) Confirms Agreement to Sell Equity Interests in BlueMountain – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Teva Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chesapeake Energy, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and GreenSky Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Mylan Gets Acquired, Could Teva Be Next? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Thursday, February 21. Oppenheimer has “Hold” rating and $21 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 3. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Tuesday, May 28 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $600 target in Monday, July 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $18 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Mizuho downgraded the shares of TEVA in report on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup.

