Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Spc Financial Has Increased Stake; Ashfield Capital Partners Boosted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $3.47 Million as Market Value Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 9,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06M, up from 18,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $384.95. About 750,824 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 26/04/2018 – Three U.S. senators move to block F-35 transfers to Turkey; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Soothes Binky Maker by Reversing North Korea Freeze; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (Prn) (VEA) by 9,910 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,919 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.