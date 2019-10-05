Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) Holder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Williams Cos (WMB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Huntington National Bank Has Lifted Its Holding

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 20,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 22/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 20

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 950.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 96,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 106,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 10,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 5.96M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81B for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7.

