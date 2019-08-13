Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Duncker Streett & Company Has Lifted Its Holding; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Valuation Declined, Fiduciary Counselling Has Increased Its Holding

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 55,170 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 51,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.32. About 8.72M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 08/03/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 2.02M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,000 shares to 200 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” on July 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.