Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Has Lifted by Hbk Investments L P; As Western Union (WU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mairs & Power Has Decreased Its Stake

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Western Union (WU) by 68.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 79,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 36,009 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 116,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Western Union for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 5.20M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 12,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 33,074 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, up from 20,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 269,756 shares to 27,902 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Call) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,800 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17,307 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $96.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 113,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 914,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).