Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Increased Position by $704,778; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Increased by $321,594 Its Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 55.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 3,667 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907,000, up from 2,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $230.68. About 3.57 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 72.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 6,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 16,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 9,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 12.88 million shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Moves Closer to Urging a Rotation Away From Equities; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 24% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 31,902 shares to 6,099 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 32,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,853 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,700 shares to 11,040 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,895 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

