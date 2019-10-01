Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Huber Capital Management Cut Position as Stock Value Rose; As United Rentals (URI) Shares Declined, Holder Montgomery Investment Management Lifted Holding

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 31,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 212,290 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.73 million, down from 244,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $115.7. About 8.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $119.79. About 1.31M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.95 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $841.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 11,349 shares to 87,921 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 95,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

