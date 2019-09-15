Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increases Holding in Ehealth (EHTH); As United Parcel Service Cl (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Seabridge Investment Advisors Upped Position

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl (UPS) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 36,577 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 30,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 72.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 16,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 39,737 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27 million, up from 23,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 599,292 shares traded or 5.22% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 10,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 2,770 are owned by Private Wealth Advisors. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dubuque Bancshares & Company reported 49,723 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Company owns 1,360 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,254 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Lc owns 8,588 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cap Invest Counsel stated it has 1.57% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Private Na holds 0.13% or 6,262 shares. Omers Administration Corp has invested 1.4% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Victory Cap Management reported 298,294 shares. Peavine Cap Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,600 shares. Aull Monroe holds 17,576 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 76,722 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 134,745 shares.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $301.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc. by 11,687 shares to 65,284 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. by 27,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,699 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Call) by 3.35 million shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $109.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 99,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 3,493 shares. Citadel Ltd Com owns 544,886 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 25 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 142,045 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp holds 13,050 shares. Brinker stated it has 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Gagnon Secs Ltd Co invested 0.11% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 2,755 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Stephens Ar has 3,340 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.03% or 753,164 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership owns 0.57% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 6,869 shares. 240,125 are owned by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).