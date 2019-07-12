Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Upped Position; As Umb Finl (UMBF) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Nuance Investments Raised Its Holding

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 27,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 704,875 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.14M, up from 677,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.46. About 43,710 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 14.31% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 10,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 38,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 6.00M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan; 14/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 13,035 shares to 38,891 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,219 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of stock was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $305,546 activity. Murphy Timothy R. also bought $258,520 worth of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 126,230 shares to 230,913 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 71,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,838 shares, and cut its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.