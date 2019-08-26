Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Upped by Bollard Group Llc; As Trustmark (TRMK) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Acadian Asset Management Has Increased by $5.98 Million Its Stake

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 12,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 92,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, up from 79,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $106.4. About 1.73 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 11/05/2018 – VESUVIUS PLC VSVS.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 760P FROM 745P; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 26/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $81

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trustmark Corp (TRMK) by 117.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 181,167 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 335,894 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 154,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trustmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 17,807 shares traded. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 0.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMK News: 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK CORP QTRLY REVENUE, EXCLUDING INTEREST AND FEES ON ACQUIRED LOANS, INCREASED 4.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO TOTAL $144.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q Net $36.8M; 29/05/2018 – Trustmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Challenges Stack Up As JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Prepare To Report – Benzinga” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Milestone Grp Inc has 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj owns 7,118 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Com has 0.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bb&T Corp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 229,346 shares. Family Trust holds 2.4% or 56,092 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 25,674 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank reported 2.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salem Invest Counselors has invested 1.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi owns 7,684 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 20,111 were reported by Orleans Management Corp La. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc holds 111,531 shares. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma holds 165,056 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. First Amer Bancorp accumulated 143,844 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 1.09% or 23.50M shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.89% or 8,116 shares.

More notable recent Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Trustmark Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results July 23 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call July 24 – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trustmark Bank: Not Ready After 129 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TRMK shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.03 million shares or 2.14% less from 43.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 9,355 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 1,353 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc accumulated 6.11M shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 383,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 152,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 41,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division holds 6,647 shares. Parametrica Mngmt has invested 0.47% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Bessemer Grp holds 756 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Somerset Trust holds 0.26% or 14,546 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 9,434 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny stated it has 20,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldgs stated it has 0% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 26,507 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 11,986 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enel Chile S A by 200,140 shares to 4.84 million shares, valued at $25.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 49,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,790 shares, and cut its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).