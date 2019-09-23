Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Maintained by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Value Rose, Wade G W & Cut Stake

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 84.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 14,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 2,690 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 17,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $146.57. About 560,049 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 44.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 378,320 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.49 million, up from 851,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 6.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Cap Management invested in 53,861 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Phillips Finance Mgmt Limited Liability owns 13,450 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 21,393 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 514,393 shares or 1.57% of the stock. California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Matrix Asset Advsrs New York invested in 250,808 shares or 4.97% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Lc stated it has 23.69 million shares. Fosun Intll Ltd stated it has 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Century Inc has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 0.61% stake. Regentatlantic Lc has 52,591 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 2.04 million shares or 12.12% of its portfolio. Lipe & Dalton owns 1,883 shares. Oz Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.58% stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 824,151 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $123.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 420,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,289 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.46 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22,494 shares to 26,100 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).