Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Raised Its Position; As Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Share Price Rose, Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Its Holding

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 38,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 129,578 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 59,101 shares to 323,268 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,123 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million was sold by Beer Lori A. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares to 4,031 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 35,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,381 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS).

