Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holder Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Stake by $389,153; As Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Market Value Rose, Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Lowered Position by $1.04 Million

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 3,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.61 million, down from 345,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 201,966 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,800 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 15, 2019 : BABA, M, TSG, PLCE, TSEM, ERJ, PPDF, VERU, PERI, VBLT, POLA, CLSN – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower Semiconductor: Solid Business Selling At Distressed Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TowerJazz Showcasing its Extensive Automotive Power, Radar, and LiDAR Foundry Technologies at China Vehicle Connectivity Summit 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) CEO Russell Ellwanger on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 54.76% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $19.62 million for 21.71 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 4,415 shares to 37,878 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) by 16,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 280,116 were reported by Roffman Miller Inc Pa. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 0.98% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.05 million shares. Baltimore accumulated 94,310 shares. Old Dominion holds 28,934 shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 0.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 104,633 shares. Moody Bancorp Division has 0.86% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 308,922 shares. Monroe Bankshares And Trust Mi holds 0.49% or 15,105 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Company stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Invesco holds 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 16.94 million shares. B & T Management Dba Alpha Management reported 1.58% stake. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru Lc owns 12,089 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Japan-based National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company reported 2.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Interest has invested 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of stock or 11,659 shares. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29.