Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Stake Maintained by Augustine Asset Management Inc; As Terex New (TEX) Market Value Declined, Marcato Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 10.21 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.84 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 564,784 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 184,960 were reported by St Germain D J. Stevens First Principles Invest holds 127 shares. Mcf Lc holds 0.19% or 10,100 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn owns 0.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28.61M shares. Sit Investment Associate Inc stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Florida-based Provise Mgmt Gp Lc has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Caprock Grp Incorporated, Idaho-based fund reported 26,733 shares. Psagot Investment House invested in 1.55% or 341,267 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Company reported 2.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2,949 are held by Rice Hall James Assoc Llc. Fragasso Grp Inc invested in 0.72% or 32,777 shares. Golub Group has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,818 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Lc holds 317,951 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold TEX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 61.07 million shares or 3.43% less from 63.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 93,700 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Jane Street Grp Ltd holds 0% or 16,966 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 10,700 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 48,629 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 19,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na stated it has 786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Diligent Investors Limited Liability stated it has 14,660 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 331,842 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs holds 7,179 shares. 121,149 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 1.24M shares.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 1 insider sale for $43.59 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J also bought $2,302 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares. Marcato Capital Management LP sold 1.60 million shares worth $43.70 million. 545 shares valued at $13,064 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 27.94% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TEX’s profit will be $61.94M for 7.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.10% negative EPS growth.